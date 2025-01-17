Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Nadda to launch BJP's 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' for Delhi elections today

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' for Delhi elections today

Party has allocated two seats to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party

BJP Flag, BJP
Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP National President JP Nadda will launch party's manifesto "Sankalp Patra Part - I" for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Friday at 2 PM at party's State Office.

Earlier, BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the polls, thus declaring 68 of the 70 names, leaving two seats for its allies.

Party has allocated two seats to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

While JD(U) will contest from the Burari seat, LJP will fight the poll from the Deoli assembly seat.

Notably, JD(U) has announced Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from Burari, the LJP (RV) is likely to field a candidate from Deoli. Both the JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas), with a stronghold in Bihar that goes to polls this year, are key partners in the BJP-NDA.

The BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray, including Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat.

Also Read

JD(U) urges ally BJP to act against Poonawalla's remark on 'Purvanchal'

Delhi elections 2025 highlights: Congress promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain files nomination papers, returns to Tihar

Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

Local issues take centre stage ahead of Delhi polls, residents flag issues

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit from the seat. BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

The Congress had already declared 68 candidates out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. The ruling AAP has already declared its candidates for all 70 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Polls: Police bring Tahir Hussain to DM office for filing nomination

Delhi court issues notice to Atishi, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Delhi's Bawana plant sparks protests, locals threaten to boycott polls

Bidhuri takes jab at CM Atishi calling her 'hirni', AAP says BJP anti-women

Delhi Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaDelhi Assembly ElectionsBJPelection manifesto

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story