As polling for the Delhi Assembly Elections concluded on Wednesday, official data from the Election Commission (EC) shows a voter turnout of 57.7 per cent as of 5 pm. Voting, which began at 7 am, is set to conclude at 6 pm, with the final participation figures expected after postal ballots are counted on Saturday. Delhi election exit polls Live Polling was conducted across 13,766 stations in Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies, where 15.6 million eligible voters decided the fate of 699 candidates. District-wise voter turnout According to EC data, the Northeast district saw the highest turnout at 63.83 per cent, while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 54.37 per cent.

Among individual constituencies, Mustafabad reported the highest voter participation at 66.68 per cent, whereas Karol Bagh saw the lowest at 47.40 per cent. Other turnout figures include:

Shahdara – 61.35 per cent

Southwest Delhi – 58.86 per cent

Northwest Delhi – 58.05 per cent

North Delhi – 57.24 per cent

Central Delhi – 55.24 per cent

Southeast Delhi – 53.77 per cent

This election comes in the wake of a low turnout of 56 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Voter turnout in 2020 Delhi elections

The Delhi elections 2020 recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, a dip from 67.1 per cent recorded in 2015, the highest in the city's electoral history.

While voter participation declined in 2020 compared to 2015, the actual number of voters increased from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh, marking a 3.5 per cent rise in absolute terms.

In 2020, male turnout stood at 62.62 per cent and female turnout at 62.55 per cent.

Among constituencies, Ballimaran had recorded the highest turnout at 71.6 per cent, while Delhi Cantonment saw the lowest at 45.4 per cent.

Several prominent figures were among the early voters, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also cast their votes in the morning.