Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Remember those behind polluted air, dirty water in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Remember those behind polluted air, dirty water in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi cast his ballot in the morning in the New Delhi constituency at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a swipe at the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged people of Delhi to remember while voting who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics.

The former Congress president said people's vote for his party will protect their rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress.

Gandhi cast his ballot in the morning in the New Delhi constituency at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre.

With voting underway for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued an appeal to voters on X.

"My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Your every vote for the Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress," he said in his post in Hindi.

"While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics?" the former Congress chief said.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound today; SmallCap index up 2%; ITC Hotels rises 2%

Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

Delhi Assembly elections 2025 LIVE updates: 19.95% voter turnout registered in Delhi till 11:00 am

Public is in mood for change: EAM after casting his vote for Delhi polls

Not just an election but 'Dharam Yuddh': Atishi seeks vote in Delhi polls

Voting is underway for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi polls: Over 30K police personnel, 220 paramilitary companies deployed

Delhi Assembly elections: PM Modi urges voters to cast their vote

Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

Late night FIRs against AAP leaders Kejriwal, Atishi and Amanatullah Khan

2 Delhi CM office staff held with ₹5 lakh cash ahead of Assembly polls

Topics :Rahul GandhiDelhi Assembly ElectionsBJPAAPIndian National Congress

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story