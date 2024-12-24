Business Standard

Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana registration begins: How to enroll

Scheme will provide eligible women above the age of 18 monthly assistance of Rs 1,000

TUESDAY, DEC.17, 2024 New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi being greeted by students during inauguration of new academic block at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mukundpur, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

The Delhi government has begun registrations for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme that will provide eligible women above the age of 18 monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The funds will be disbursed after elections in the state.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has said the stipend will later be increased to Rs 2,100.
 
Eligibility criteria

Meant for women residents of Delhi
 
They must be registered voters in Delhi
 
Be 18 years or older
 
Annual family income must not exceed Rs 3 lakh.
 
Who is not eligible
 
Women receiving benefits from Delhi government social security programmes, such as old age pension, widow pension, disability pension, or the financial assistance program for women in need.
 
 
Women who paid Income Tax in the previous assessment cycle.
 
Women employed by the central government, state governments, or local governments, whether currently or formerly.
 
Women who were former elected officials, including MPs, MLAs, or council members.
 
Documents required
 
Aadhaar card
  Voter ID card
 
PAN card
 
Bank account details
 
Address proof
 
Income certificate
 
Self-declaration: Applicants are required to submit an affidavit confirming that they meet the eligibility criteria of the scheme.
 
Application process
 
The registration process for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is primarily offline.
 
The government will set up camps in various neighborhoods where women can fill out forms and submit their applications.
 
Women can also visit their local MLA's office to complete their registration.
 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

