Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi elections: 'Onus of AAP win not on us', says Cong as BJP leads polls

Delhi elections: 'Onus of AAP win not on us', says Cong as BJP leads polls

Delhi election results 2025: Our responsibility is mounting a spirited campaign and contesting this election, said Congress as its INDIA bloc ally AAP is trailing behind the BJP

Supriya Shrinate

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says our responsibility is mounting a spirited campaign. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

It is not the Congress' duty to ensure the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told NDTV on Saturday (February 8) morning as the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly election showed an early BJP lead. "The onus of making the AAP win is not on the Congress... and Delhi is a place where we have been in the government for 15 years," she added.  
 
"Our responsibility is not making the AAP win," Shrinate reiterated, adding, "Our responsibility is mounting a spirited campaign and contesting this election (or any other) as strongly as we can."  
 
She also pointed to the AAP’s electoral forays into other states, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal went to Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand... (to contest elections there)... and, in Goa and Uttarakhand, the vote-share difference between us and the BJP was exactly what the AAP got," implying that the saffron party could have been defeated otherwise.  
 
 
In Goa, the BJP secured 40.3 per cent of the votes, while the Congress and AAP received 13.5 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively. In Uttarakhand, the BJP obtained 44.3 per cent, the Congress 37.9 per cent, and the AAP 4.82 per cent.  
 
Shrinate’s pointed remarks come amid criticism of the INDIA bloc, which was formed to unite the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, since its inception in June 2023, the alliance has struggled to challenge the BJP effectively, with the saffron party or its allies securing victories in most of the 13 state elections held since then.  

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election results 2025: How to check live results on ECI website

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election result LIVE updates: BJP takes lead in 45 seats, AAP plays catch up

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia leads in Jangpura; BJP ahead in overall Delhi trends

Omar Abdullah,Omar

'Aur lado': Omar Abdullah mocks Congress-AAP as BJP leads in Delhi polls

Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi

Delhi election ECI results: Kejriwal, Atishi trail; Manish Sisodia leads

 
The bloc’s challenges were further exacerbated by significant defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra last year, amid speculation of discord between the Congress and its allies -- Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, and the AAP.  
 
INDIA bloc: Internal discord led to poll loss?
 
This internal discord became evident in the run-up to the Delhi election, with senior leaders from both sides -- Rahul Gandhi from the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal from the AAP -- exchanging barbs.  
 
Gandhi criticised Kejriwal and the AAP over various issues, including allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government had contaminated the Yamuna water supply to Delhi. He also attacked the party regarding the alleged liquor policy scandal.  
 
The AAP retaliated by claiming the BJP and the Congress were colluding to undermine the ‘people’s government’.  
 
With the BJP taking an early lead in the election, tensions within the alliance resurfaced. Defending her party, Shrinate insisted that the Congress could not be blamed for another party’s poor electoral performance. She asserted that Kejriwal, or any other ally, would be held accountable for governance failures just as the BJP would.  
 
"When and where you need to be called out, you will. This attempt of the AAP and political analysts at large, or even by allies, to say 'don't fight amongst yourselves'... all of us assess our political bastions and fight the battles we need to fight," she remarked.  
 
Her statement gained further significance after another INDIA bloc leader, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, took to social media to criticise the alliance saying "Aur lado aapas mein!!!" (keep fighting among yourselves).

More From This Section

Shakur Basti Assembly election 2025: Karnail Singh (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), and Satish Kumar Luthra (Congress)

Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: BJP's Karnail Singh leads, Jain trails

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Parvesh Sahib Singh leads, Kejriwal trails

Kalkaji Assembly election result: Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi, Alka Lamba

Kalkaji election results: Atishi trails as BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri takes lead

adarsh nagar

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: AAP's Mukesh Goel leads over Raj Bhatia

rohini

Rohini Assembly results: BJP's Vijender Gupta leads over Pradeep Mittal

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Congress AAP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultJangpura Election Results 2025Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon