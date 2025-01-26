Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal questions deployment of Gujarat SRPF companies for Delhi polls

Kejriwal questions deployment of Gujarat SRPF companies for Delhi polls

The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel said

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel said on Saturday.

Kejriwal in a post on X on Saturday shared a circular issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Armed Unit, regarding deployment of SRPF for Delhi election.

"Read this order of Gujarat Police. Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is going on?" the former Delhi chief minister asked.

Kejriwal's post came a day after the Punjab Police personnel deployed for his personal security were withdrawn, which he claimed was "pure politics".

There should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security, he added.

Also Read

Latest LIVE: UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami

Delhi BJP accuses AAP of throwing away forms for Mahila Samman Yojana

Kejriwal said he wouldn't take bungalow, but made 'Sheesh Mahal': Amit Shah

Fearful atmosphere is being created in Delhi, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Updates: Proud to honour extraordinary achievements of Padma awardees, says PM Modi

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the state police component deployed for Kejriwal's security was withdrawn following directions from the Delhi Police and the EC.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign: CEC asks political parties

BJP Delhi polls manifesto: Clean Yamuna, welfare schemes for gig workers

Congress promises free 'tirth yatra' to Buddhist sites if wins Delhi polls

Kejriwal BJP's 'B-team', silent over attacks on minorities: Cong's Udit Raj

Delhi polls: AAP forms task force to woo voters of Purvanchal community

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsAam Aadmi PartyAAPBJP

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story