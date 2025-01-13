Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nehru Camp will be turned into model settlement, if we win: BJP Delhi chief

According to a statement released by the party, on his birthday, Sachdeva visited Nehru Camp in the Patparganj constituency as part of the BJP's slum outreach campaign

Sachdeva accused the AAP government and its chief Arvind Kejriwal of failing to address the plight of slum dwellers under its rule (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said his party will turn Nehru Camp into a "model settlement" with better sanitation by January 2026 if it comes to power.

According to a statement released by the party, on his birthday, Sachdeva visited Nehru Camp in the Patparganj constituency as part of the BJP's slum outreach campaign.

Addressing the residents, Sachdeva accused the AAP government and its chief Arvind Kejriwal of failing to address the plight of slum dwellers under its rule.

He claimed that more than 50,000 flats, meant for slum dwellers, built under the Rajiv Awas Yojana in areas like Narela, were left to decay.

"It is ironic that, despite being in power for over 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has not taken a single initiative to transform slum clusters into model settlements or improve the living standards of residents. The last decade has shown that Kejriwal can only provoke people but cannot improve their lives," Sachdeva said.

He also alleged that residents of Nehru Camp, which falls under the constituency of former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were receiving electricity bills ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000, despite Kejriwal's claims of providing free electricity to the poor.

He said many families in the area were still forced to buy drinking water, leaving their incomes consumed by basic utility costs.

Sachdeva also questioned the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and other government departments over their efforts in rehabilitating slum dwellers.

He said that every homeless person in Delhi would receive a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) if the BJP came to power.

He assured residents that slum dwellers who wished to remain in their current areas would be allowed to do so and that the party would ensure the continuation of the "Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan" scheme.

"Every poor person knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided crores of houses across villages and cities. This is why every slum dweller looks to the BJP for solutions," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

