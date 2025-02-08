Business Standard

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: Mukesh Goel up against Raj Kumar Bhatia

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: AAP's Mukesh Kumar Goel faces challenge from BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia and Congress' Shivank Singhal; ; voting on all 70 seats took place on February 5

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

After single-phase voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the electoral arena is filled with anticipation.
 
A total of 699 candidates contested across 70 Assembly constituencies, including 603 male and 96 female contenders. According to the Election Commission, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent.
 
In the Delhi Assembly polls, Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency — part of North West Delhi — recorded a voter turnout of 56.55 per cent.  Delhi polls results: Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency
 

Candidate name

Party

Votes

Mukesh Kumar Goel

AAP

Raj Kumar Bhatia

BJP

  

Shivank Singhal

Congress

  

Delhi elections Adarsh Nagar: Candidates

The Adarsh Nagar constituency will see an intense contest among key candidates, including Mukesh Kumar Goel from AAP, Raj Kumar Bhatia from BJP, and Shivank Singal from Congress.

Delhi elections 2025: Demographics of Adarsh Nagar

For the 2025 Assembly election in Adarsh Nagar, the constituency has 177,411 registered voters, including 96,847 males, 80,517 females, and 47 from the third gender.  
 
In the 2020 elections, the total number of registered voters stood at 173,369, comprising 95,378 males, 77,946 females, and 45 from the third gender.  Also Read: Greater Kailash Assembly result

Adarsh Nagar Assembly: Past winners

2020: Pawan Sharma (AAP)
2015: Pawan Sharma (AAP)
2013: Ram Kishan Singhal (BJP)
2008: Mangat Ram Singhal (Congress)
 
In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP's Pawan Sharma won the seat with 46,892 votes, securing a 45.2 per cent vote share. He defeated his closest rival by a margin of 1,589 votes. The election saw participation from multiple parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), and Independent candidates.
 
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's Pawan Sharma secured victory in this constituency, defeating BJP's Ram Kishan Singhal by 20,741 votes, which accounted for 19.72 per cent of the total votes cast. AAP held a 51.36 per cent vote share in the constituency that year.

Delhi election 2025: Exit polls

Exit polls showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong possibility of returning to power in Delhi after nearly 27 years. While some projections indicate a tight race with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is expected to remain a marginal contender.  
 
To secure a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, a party needs 36 seats. Estimates suggest BJP could win between 35 and 49 seats, while the AAP is projected to secure between 21 and 37 seats. The Congress, once a dominant force in Delhi, is expected to win a maximum of three seats.

