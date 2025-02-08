UPSC guru Avadh Ojha fails Delhi test, loses to BJP's Negi in Patparganj

Patparganj Assembly race, trailing behind BJP’s Ravinder Negi by over 23,000 votes. “It’s my personal defeat. I couldn’t connect to people… I’ll meet the people and will contest the next election from here,” Ojha told ANI after his loss. UPSC educator and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Avadh Ojha has conceded defeat in the high-stakesrace, trailing behind BJP’s Ravinder Negi by over 23,000 votes.“It’s my personal defeat. I couldn’t connect to people… I’ll meet the people and will contest the next election from here,” Ojha told ANI after his loss.

Ojha’s political gamble falls flat

Ojha, a popular mentor for UPSC aspirants, joined AAP just months before the election. He stepped in for Manish Sisodia, a three-time MLA who previously held the Patparganj seat since 2013. Many believed his reputation in education would give him an edge in the constituency, known as an academic hub.

However, despite his credentials, Ojha’s political campaign failed to gain traction. His inability to connect with the electorate proved costly, raising questions about his transition from a celebrated educator to a political newcomer.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Ojha is a household name in UPSC coaching circles. Known for his engaging teaching style, he has guided civil service aspirants for nearly two decades. His expertise in History, Geography, and Current Affairs, combined with his ability to simplify complex subjects, has earned him a loyal following.

Originally from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Ojha’s journey has been marked by struggle. His father, Shrimata Prasad Ojha, a postmaster, made financial sacrifices to support his education. Academically accomplished, Ojha holds multiple degrees, including a BA in History, MA in Hindi Literature, LLB, MPhil, and a PhD in Hindi Literature.

Despite failing to clear the UPSC mains in 2005, he redirected his focus to teaching, working with prestigious IAS coaching institutes like Chanakya IAS Academy, Unacademy, and Barthakur IAS Academy in New Delhi. His influence expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic when he turned to YouTube, where his channel Ray Avadh Ojha now has over 900,000 subscribers and features 800+ educational and motivational videos. On Instagram, he commands a following of over two million.

In 2019, he launched IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, offering affordable coaching programs ranging from Rs 3,600 to Rs 23,000 to ensure quality education is accessible to all.

A career marred by controversies

Ojha has been no stranger to controversy. In August 2024, when three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in an IAS coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar, students looked to him for a statement—but he remained silent, drawing criticism.

A year earlier, he sparked outrage with a viral video suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dissolve the Constitution and establish a ‘Modi dynasty’. He controversially proposed adding a chapter on the so-called ‘Modi dynasty’ in school textbooks after Mughal history was removed from curricula.

From the classroom to campaign trail

Ojha’s political aspirations became clear when he joined AAP in December 2024, citing his passion for education reform in Delhi.

“Education is the soul of every family, society, and nation. My main aim of entering into politics is the development of education,” he stated during his induction into AAP.

AAP insiders revealed to The Indian Express that Ojha’s entry was a strategic move to appeal to Delhi’s youth and Purvanchali voters. Party leader Manish Sisodia, who had won Patparganj three times, was shifted to Jangpura to make way for Ojha’s candidacy.

Arvind Kejriwal praised Ojha’s entry, saying, “Our aim has always been to bring talented individuals excelling in various fields into politics. With Ojha’s entry, our education focus will gain even more strength.”

However, Ojha’s campaign never picked up steam. His inexperience in grassroots politics and lack of connection with voters ultimately led to his downfall. In an interview with The Lallantop, he hinted at bigger ambitions, expressing his intention to launch his political party by 2028.

For now, though, his political journey has hit a stumbling block. As Ojha himself admitted, “It’s my personal defeat.” Whether he can transform this setback into a successful comeback remains to be seen.