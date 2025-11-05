Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, Election Commission of 'vote chori' in Haryana

Gandhi described the Haryana polls as a "theft," accusing the Election Commission of India of failing to ensure a fair process

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating “vote chori” (vote theft) not just in Haryana but across several states. (Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that there was large-scale voter fraud in Haryana and highlighted that a 'Brazilian model' voted 22 times across 10 booths under different names.
 
Speaking at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi described the Haryana polls as a “theft,” accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to ensure a fair process.

Brazilian model 'votes' at 10 booths

Giving an example of alleged voter manipulation, Gandhi presented the picture of a model, saying, “Who is this lady who voted 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths, under multiple names? It’s a stock photo of a Brazilian model, and she’s one of 2.5 million such fake records in the Haryana voter list.” 
 
Gandhi said, “We have crystal clear proof that 2.5 million voters in Haryana are fake; they either don’t exist, are duplicates, or are designed in such a way that anybody can vote. One in eight voters in Haryana are fake, that’s 12.5 per cent.”
 
He questioned whether the required ground verification was done, saying, “There is a rule that if more than 10 people live in one house, verification has to be conducted. Was that done?”

Congress alleges ‘vote chori’ in Haryana

Reiterating that the Congress was questioning the government with '100 per cent proof,' Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating “vote chori” (vote theft) not just in Haryana but across several states. “We’ve experienced this pattern in many states, so we decided to dig deeper into Haryana. All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory,” he said.
 
Gandhi added that discrepancies between postal ballots and actual votes raised suspicions. “In the postal ballots, Congress got 73 and the BJP got 17. Yet, the final result was completely different,” he said.
 
He also questioned the confidence shown by the Haryana Chief Minister before the results. “Note the CM’s smile and his reference to ‘Vyavastha’ (arrangement) two days before the counting. At a time when exit polls and indicators favoured Congress, his confidence in the BJP’s ‘Vyavastha’ was striking,” Gandhi said.
 
Gandhi said that a plan was made to convert a likely Congress victory into a narrow defeat, as the party eventually lost by just 22,779 votes.

Gandhi calls on India's Gen Z

Gandhi said, “What do you do when the democratic structure itself is not proper? We are informing the people that the Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister are not legitimately in power.” He further urged India’s Gen Z to come forward and set things right through the path of satya (truth) and ahimsa (non-violence).

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaHaryana Elections NewsVoter fraudHaryana electionElection newsElection CommissionBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

