Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, Election Commission of 'vote chori' in Haryana

Giving an example of alleged voter manipulation, Gandhi presented the picture of a model, saying, “Who is this lady who voted 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths, under multiple names? It’s a stock photo of a Brazilian model, and she’s one of 2.5 million such fake records in the Haryana voter list.”

Gandhi said, “We have crystal clear proof that 2.5 million voters in Haryana are fake; they either don’t exist, are duplicates, or are designed in such a way that anybody can vote. One in eight voters in Haryana are fake, that’s 12.5 per cent.”

He questioned whether the required ground verification was done, saying, “There is a rule that if more than 10 people live in one house, verification has to be conducted. Was that done?”

Congress alleges ‘vote chori’ in Haryana

Reiterating that the Congress was questioning the government with '100 per cent proof,' Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating “vote chori” (vote theft) not just in Haryana but across several states. “We’ve experienced this pattern in many states, so we decided to dig deeper into Haryana. All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory,” he said.