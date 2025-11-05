Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul to hold press conference in Delhi today, may drop 'hydrogen bomb'

Rahul to hold press conference in Delhi today, may drop 'hydrogen bomb'

On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is going to address a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is going to address a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday at 12 PM, where speculation is rife that he may make a major revelation, referred to earlier as a "hydrogen bomb" linked to his allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

Addressing a gathering on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi launched barbed attacks on the BJP, saying that "forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India."

 

The 16-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is aimed at raising awareness about voter rights and protesting against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

"The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, the same forces are trying to destroy the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. We will not let them destroy the Constitution of India...We received a lot of support during the yatra. Every youth, children of Bihar stood with us... I want to say to the people of BJP, that, in Mahadevpura, we had shown atom bomb, but soon we will come with hydrogen bomb, BJP get ready. Their truth will be shown to the country. I express gratitude to the people of Bihar for helping us... I guarantee you, after hydrogen bomb, Narendra Modi ji won't be able to show his face to this country..." Rahul Gandhi said in Patna.

The Lok Sabha LoP further termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy."

He said, "We did press conference and showed to the people. The Election Commission of India does not give us the voter list, videography... We presented proof in front of the country. 'Vote Chori' means the theft of our rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy. They will take away your ration card, land and give it to Adani and Ambani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun, Jairam Ramesh

Congress warns US outsourcing tax bill HIRE could hit Indian economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, during a roadshow in the city on Thursday. The constituency goes to the polls on May 19 Photo: Reuters

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

Shashi Tharoor

Dynastic politics 'grave threat' to Indian democracy: Shashi Tharoor

bjd spokesperson, dr. amar patnaik

'To serve nation': BJD's Amar Patnaik joins BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll

K N Balagopal

Our financial concerns arise from declining central transfers: Kerala FMpremium

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress voting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon