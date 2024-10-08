Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K poll results 2024: Er Rashid, Afzal Guru's brothers trail in key seats

J-K poll results 2024: Er Rashid, Afzal Guru's brothers trail in key seats

Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) was trailing in Langate constituency behind People's Conference candidate, while Aijaz Ahmad Guroo trailed NC's Irshad Rasool Kar

vote counting, counting centre, Vote Count, Jammu Election
Counting of votes in progress for Assembly elections at SKICC centre, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As vote counting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election continued on October 8, independent candidate Aijaz Ahmad Guroo, brother of Afzal Guru—convicted in the Parliament attack case—was trailing as of 12pm in Sopore constituency, North Kashmir. The lead was held by Irshad Rasool Kar from the National Conference, according to the latest data.

During his campaign, Guroo focused on tackling fundamental issues and addressing the needs of the underprivileged, arguing that the challenges in Sopore mirror those faced across Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Despite not completing his matriculation, Aijaz Ahmad Guroo expressed his commitment to upholding the Constitution and addressing Sopore’s primary concerns during his rallies.

He also accused the National Conference of contributing to an environment of fear and violence in the region.

Aijaz’s brother, Afzal Guru, was executed in Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013, for his involvement in the December 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results

Engineer Rashid’s brother also behind in Langate


In another development, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, who represents the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and is the brother of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, was trailing in Langate constituency, with People’s Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Pandithpuri in the lead, ahead with 689 votes as of 12pm.

Langate was previously held by Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Baramulla, who served two consecutive terms from 2008 to 2019.

More From This Section

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC win almost certain, BJP to be second-biggest party

There should be no fiddling with people's mandate, says Omar Abdullah

Win of BJP in J-K would be historic, says BJP national spokesperson

J-K Assembly polls: Key constituencies to watch out for as counting begins

J&K results: Vote counting begins for first Assembly polls in a decade


Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, a former government school teacher, resigned from his post in June after Engineer Rashid defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone in the Lok Sabha elections.

With his resignation, Sheikh became the second member of his family to enter the political arena after Rashid.

Engineer Rashid’s sons, particularly his elder son Abrar Rashid, were active in campaigning for Sheikh during the Lok Sabha elections, though they have yet to officially enter politics.

In the Langate race, Sheikh faced stiff competition from Irfan Pandithpuri of the People’s Conference, Syed Ghulam Nabi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and National Conference-Congress candidate Ishfaq Ahmad. Independent candidate Dr Kaleemullah, son of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ghulam Qadir Lone, also contested the seat. Lone is a member of Jamaat’s eight-person leadership committee.

Historically, Langate was a stronghold for the National Conference, which held the constituency for four consecutive terms from 1977 to 1996.

Exit polls for Jammu and Kashmir elections


Exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election suggested a lead for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, with seat projections ranging from 35 to 48 across different surveys, though short of an overall majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forecast to secure 20 to 32 seats, trailing behind the Congress-NC alliance and not reaching the majority mark. Projections for the PDP ranged between four and 12 seats. Meanwhile, smaller parties and Independent candidates could win between six and 16 seats.

The exit polls indicated that no party or coalition is expected to achieve a clear majority, suggesting a likely hung Assembly. Voter turnout in the 2024 J&K Assembly elections stood at approximately 63.88 per cent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bijbehara Results 2024: PDP's Iltija Mufti concedes defeat in Bijbehara

Haryana polls: Vinesh Phogat ahead of Yogesh Bairagi after trailing briefly

Haryana elections: Six-time BJP MLA Anil Vij trails; Savitri Jindal leads

Haryana elections: Bhupinder Hooda leads big; Congress faces shock reversal

Haryana election: In Tosham, two cousins fight for ex-CM Bansi Lal's legacy

Topics :BS Web ReportsJammu and KashmirNational ConferenceElection news

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story