As vote counting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election continued on October 8, independent candidate Aijaz Ahmad Guroo, brother of Afzal Guru—convicted in the Parliament attack case—was trailing as of 12pm in Sopore constituency, North Kashmir. The lead was held by Irshad Rasool Kar from the National Conference, according to the latest data.

During his campaign, Guroo focused on tackling fundamental issues and addressing the needs of the underprivileged, arguing that the challenges in Sopore mirror those faced across Jammu and Kashmir. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite not completing his matriculation, Aijaz Ahmad Guroo expressed his commitment to upholding the Constitution and addressing Sopore’s primary concerns during his rallies.

He also accused the National Conference of contributing to an environment of fear and violence in the region.

Aijaz’s brother, Afzal Guru, was executed in Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013, for his involvement in the December 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament.

Engineer Rashid’s brother also behind in Langate

In another development, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, who represents the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and is the brother of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, was trailing in Langate constituency, with People’s Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Pandithpuri in the lead, ahead with 689 votes as of 12pm.

Langate was previously held by Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Baramulla, who served two consecutive terms from 2008 to 2019.

Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, a former government school teacher, resigned from his post in June after Engineer Rashid defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone in the Lok Sabha elections.

With his resignation, Sheikh became the second member of his family to enter the political arena after Rashid.

Engineer Rashid’s sons, particularly his elder son Abrar Rashid, were active in campaigning for Sheikh during the Lok Sabha elections, though they have yet to officially enter politics.

In the Langate race, Sheikh faced stiff competition from Irfan Pandithpuri of the People’s Conference, Syed Ghulam Nabi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and National Conference-Congress candidate Ishfaq Ahmad. Independent candidate Dr Kaleemullah, son of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ghulam Qadir Lone, also contested the seat. Lone is a member of Jamaat’s eight-person leadership committee.

Historically, Langate was a stronghold for the National Conference, which held the constituency for four consecutive terms from 1977 to 1996.

Exit polls for Jammu and Kashmir elections

Exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election suggested a lead for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, with seat projections ranging from 35 to 48 across different surveys, though short of an overall majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forecast to secure 20 to 32 seats, trailing behind the Congress-NC alliance and not reaching the majority mark. Projections for the PDP ranged between four and 12 seats. Meanwhile, smaller parties and Independent candidates could win between six and 16 seats.

The exit polls indicated that no party or coalition is expected to achieve a clear majority, suggesting a likely hung Assembly. Voter turnout in the 2024 J&K Assembly elections stood at approximately 63.88 per cent.