Jharkhand elections results: Main contenders in JMM, BJP, Congress race

As the Jharkhand Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced on November 23, the main focus is on the key contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The voting for the state’s 81 Assembly seats was conducted in two phases: on November 13 and November 20.

Here’s a look at key contenders across major political parties in the state:

Jharkhand elections: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren , is fielding a strong slate of candidates.

Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait, seeking re-election as Chief Minister, drawing support from his leadership in the previous term. Other prominent candidates include Kalpana Soren, his wife, running from the Gandey seat, and his brother Basant Soren, contesting from Dumka.

The JMM has announced 41 candidates in total, including several incumbents such as Chamra Linda from Bishunpur and Sukhram Oraon from Chakradharpur. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji is also in the race, vying for the Ranchi seat, leveraging her parliamentary experience for a state-level role.

Jharkhand polls: Bharatiya Janata Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main Opposition, is contesting 68 seats with key leaders like former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi running from Dhanwar. The BJP aims to build on its strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it secured a notable number of seats.

In Seraikela, former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP earlier this year due to dissatisfaction with current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is contesting with significant support from tribal voters.

In Jagannathpur, Geeta Koda, BJP candidate and wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, will face off against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku in the assembly polls.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress

The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting 30 seats. Key figures include Rameshwar Oraon, the state Congress president, who is running from the Lohardaga seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Additionally, Health Minister Banna Gupta of the Congress is facing a tough challenge in Jamshedpur West, where he is competing against Saryu Roy of Janata Dal (United). Roy is notable for his victory over former Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the 2019 elections.

Jharkhand elections results: What did exit polls say?

Matrize Survey

The BJP and its allies are projected to win between 42 and 47 seats, signaling a strong recovery after their 2019 defeat. In contrast, the JMM-led alliance, including Congress and RJD, is expected to secure 25 to 30 seats.

P Marq

P Marq’s exit polls indicate a close race, with the BJP and its allies set to win between 31 and 40 seats, while the JMM alliance is forecast to claim 37 to 47 seats.

Axis My India

Axis My India’s projection shows the BJP and its allies winning 25 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is poised for a decisive victory with 53 seats. Other parties are expected to take three seats.