We've chosen Hemant Soren as alliance leader, given support: Ghulam Mir

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, on Sunday said that a resolution passed in the Congress legislature party meeting to extend support to Hemant Soren.

While speaking to ANI, Jharkhand Congress in-charge further commented that Hemant Soren tendered his resignation at the Raj Bhavan and has staked a claim to form a new government in the state.

"The legislature party meeting of the Congress party was held and a resolution regarding the CLP leader was passed and was sent to the Congress President...We have chosen Hemant Soren as the leader of the alliance and have extended our support. Hemant Soren tendered his resignation at the Raj Bhavan and the Governor accepted the resignation...Hemant Soren staked claim to form the new government...Hemant Soren will take oath as the Jharkhand CM on 28th November," he said.

On Sunday, Hemant Soren told reporters, "On 28 November, the oath ceremony of the new government will take place. Today we have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government. In this regard, we have staked a claim to form the government in front of the Governor. I also tendered my resignation to him...Congress and the RJD in-charge were also present here... On 28 November the oath ceremony will take place," Hemant Soren said.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one seat each.

Additionally, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a smaller party contesting state assembly elections, won one seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.

The JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand, where assembly polls were conducted in two phases--on November 13 and November 20.