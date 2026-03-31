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BJP's Kerala manifesto promises welfare boost, AIIMS, high-speed rail

Free water, LPG cylinders, ₹2,500 monthly support for needy women among key pledges

Nitin Nabin
File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:44 PM IST
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Kerala BJP manifesto promises a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for needy women with a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines and groceries.
 
The manifesto, released by party chief Nitin Nabin, promises an AIIMS for Kerala.
 
It also promises a high-speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.
 
Two free LPG cylinders per year—one each during Onam and Christmas—will be provided to poor families.
 
Places of worship such as Sabarimala and Guruvayur will be protected by revamping Devaswom Boards.
 
On the Mullaperiyar dam, the manifesto promises water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala.
 
The BJP also promises 20,000 litres of free water per month to every household in Kerala.
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Topics :KeralaKerala Assembly Pollselection manifestoBJP

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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