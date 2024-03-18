2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar', says PM Modi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to hapen in seven phases from April this year, PM Modi said to the voters in Shivamogga, "Congress is a party that will go to any extent to gain power. The British have left, but the Congress has not left the British mentality of divide and rule...Congress first divided the country based on caste, community, and divided people on the basis of religion, region and language, and to gain power. Congress also divided the country, but still, the party with its divisive mentality is not satisfied with this. Congress has again started playing the dangerous game of dividing the country. Now they have also started speaking openly about their intentions."



"Recently, the Congress MP from Karnataka has given a statement about dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed," PM said criticising the Cogress party.

"Your role is bigger in achieving 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar'", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to voters while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday.