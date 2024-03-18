2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Chaar June ko Chaar Sau Paar', says PM Modi

"Recently, the Congress MP from Karnataka has given a statement about dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed," PM said criticising the Cogress party.
#WATCH | Shivamogga, Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi says, "...Congress ko is Lok Sabha chunav mein chun chun kar ke saaf kar dene chahiye. You have to come out with this resolution on April 26 and May 7..."— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024
BJP is expecting a huge turnout at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park) for the meet in the home district of Yediyurappa, who is a member of the party's all-important Parliamentary board. The saffron party is aiming to better its 2019 performance, where it won 25 of the 28 seats, in 2024 as well.