Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti': PM Modi in Telangana

Stating that people's support to BJP is growing continuously in Telangana, Modi said as the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana, while Congress and BRS will get cleaned up

modi, narendra modi

The whole country is saying -- more than 400 (seats for NDA) on June 4 (counting day), he further said | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jagtial (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alleging that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship them.
Addressing a rally here, Modi said, for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'Shakti' and that he worships them.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said the nation dedicated 'Chandrayaan's' success to 'Shiv Shakti' and the opposition parties are talking of destroying 'Shakti'.
"On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDI alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto in the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they said their fight was against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'Shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's 'pujari', he said.
"INDI alliance in its manifesto announced to finish/destroy Shakti. I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters," he further said.
Stating that people's support to BJP is growing continuously in Telangana, Modi said as the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana, while Congress and BRS will get cleaned up.
The whole country is saying -- more than 400 (seats for NDA) on June 4 (counting day), he further said.
Alleging that Congress has made Telangana its 'ATM state', he said the "looted money is going to Delhi".
Addressing a rally of the INDIA alliance at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax.
"Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a mask' who works for a Shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

I didn't meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's claim 'baseless', says Ashok Chavan

EC launches special campaign in Himachal Pradesh to boost voter turnout

Lok Sabha polls: Modi's south India visit, Kejriwal skips summon; 10 points

SBI to make complete disclosure of electoral bonds details by March 21: SC

After Madras HC's nod, PM Modi to hold roadshow in TN's Coimbatore today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Telangana Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon