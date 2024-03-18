INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti': PM Modi in Telangana

The whole country is saying -- more than 400 (seats for NDA) on June 4 (counting day), he further said | (Photo:PTI)

Alleging that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship them.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said, for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'Shakti' and that he worships them.

He said the nation dedicated 'Chandrayaan's' success to 'Shiv Shakti' and the opposition parties are talking of destroying 'Shakti'.

"On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDI alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto in the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they said their fight was against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'Shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's 'pujari', he said.

"INDI alliance in its manifesto announced to finish/destroy Shakti. I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters," he further said.

Stating that people's support to BJP is growing continuously in Telangana, Modi said as the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana, while Congress and BRS will get cleaned up.

Alleging that Congress has made Telangana its 'ATM state', he said the "looted money is going to Delhi".

Addressing a rally of the INDIA alliance at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax.

"Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a mask' who works for a Shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said.