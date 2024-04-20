Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP candidate from UP's Moradabad, dies at 72

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Saturday, a senior party leader said.

He was 72.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told PTI.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary.

Voting in Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh took place in the first phase on Friday.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Singh's demise.



He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. He remained dedicated to public service and social service till his last breath. His demise is an irreparable loss for the party. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this deep grief. Om Shanti!"