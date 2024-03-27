Sensex (    %)
                             
PM Fasal Bima Yojana a complete failure, used to fatten insurance cos: Cong

The report said increased interference in the scheme's implementation has given rise to cases of major fraud in Maharashtra

Jairam Ramesh

"The remote-controlled BJP government in Maharashtra has been using it as a political tool as well -- releasing payments primarily to its political supporters," he alleged. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a "complete failure" and has been used to "fatten" the private insurance companies.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that in the heartland of Marathwada, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna --? the Modi government's flagship crop insurance scheme -- has emerged as the "new political tool".
The report said increased interference in the scheme's implementation has given rise to cases of major fraud in Maharashtra.
In a post on X, Ramesh said, "As the Congress Party has been saying all along, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana is a complete failure, and has been used to fatten the private insurance companies."

"The remote-controlled BJP government in Maharashtra has been using it as a political tool as well -- releasing payments primarily to its political supporters," he alleged.
The Congress' 'Kisaan NYAY' guarantees include a promise that a new, pro-farmer 'Fasal Bima Yojana' will be launched, with payments directly to the farmers' bank accounts guaranteed within 30 days of crop loss, Ramesh asserted.
 

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

