Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jolt for AAP in Punjab: MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Sushil Kumar Rinku was AAP's sole Lok Sabha member and was already announced as the party's candidate from Jalandhar

Sushil Kumar Rinku (Source/X)

Sushil Kumar Rinku (Source/X)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab suffered a setback on Wednesday as its Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rinku was fielded by the AAP from Jalandhar, and he was the party’s only MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Accusing the AAP government of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Jalandhar, Rinku claimed that the ruling party in Punjab did not support him in development works. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for their development initiatives.

“The country is moving forward while Punjab is lacking somewhere. In my constituency of Jalandhar, I have seen how far behind we are in terms of development. In my capacity as an MP, I got the opportunity to see PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah work and I was greatly impressed,” he said.

The MP had earlier quit the Congress to join AAP last year to fight the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. In August last year, Rinku was suspended from the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sheetal Angural also slammed her party after switching to BJP’s camp. “Now the time has come to expose them (AAP). AAP has lied to the people of Punjab. I will soon bring evidence regarding Operation Lotus…,” he said.

The double jolt to the party comes amid a crisis at the top level, with its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang accused Rinku of betraying the party and the people of Jalandhar.

“Sushil Rinku is that person who was defeated by people in the Punjab Assembly (polls), but the Aam Aadmi Party picked him up and made him MP from Jalandhar. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann campaigned for him, and helped him get a massive victory. No one can be a bigger traitor than him,” he said. 

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

IND vs AFG: Rohit-Rinku record highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

LS polls: EC's notice to Supriya Shrinate, crisis in K'taka Cong. 10 points

LS polls: Over 58,000 voters opt for home voting option so far in Rajasthan

BJD prez Naveen Patnaik announces names of 9 Lok Sabha candidates

EC issues show-cause notices to Ghosh, Shrinate for remarks targeting women

Lok Sabha elections second phase: Schedule announced for filing nominations

Topics : BS Web Reports Aam Aadmi Party AAP government AAP Punjab Government Politics Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon