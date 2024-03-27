Jolt for AAP in Punjab: MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab suffered a setback on Wednesday as its Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rinku was fielded by the AAP from Jalandhar, and he was the party’s only MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Accusing the AAP government of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Jalandhar, Rinku claimed that the ruling party in Punjab did not support him in development works. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for their development initiatives.

“The country is moving forward while Punjab is lacking somewhere. In my constituency of Jalandhar, I have seen how far behind we are in terms of development. In my capacity as an MP, I got the opportunity to see PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah work and I was greatly impressed,” he said.

The MP had earlier quit the Congress to join AAP last year to fight the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. In August last year, Rinku was suspended from the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sheetal Angural also slammed her party after switching to BJP’s camp. “Now the time has come to expose them (AAP). AAP has lied to the people of Punjab. I will soon bring evidence regarding Operation Lotus…,” he said.

The double jolt to the party comes amid a crisis at the top level, with its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang accused Rinku of betraying the party and the people of Jalandhar.

“Sushil Rinku is that person who was defeated by people in the Punjab Assembly (polls), but the Aam Aadmi Party picked him up and made him MP from Jalandhar. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann campaigned for him, and helped him get a massive victory. No one can be a bigger traitor than him,” he said.