BJP leading in 22 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Congress ahead on 3

BJP
BJP candidates were leading in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Sikar, Pali, Banswara and Kota. (Representational photo)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The BJP was leading in 22 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress on three in Rajasthan as the counting of postal ballots was taken up first in the 25 constituencies in the state, according to news channels.

According to the Election Commission of India, three Congress and as many BJP candidates were leading.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is trailing in the Bikaner seat with a margin of 2,282 votes.

According to the official trends by ECI, Congress candidates Govind Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Pratap Singh Khachariawas (Jaipur), Anil Chopra (Jaipur Rural) and BJP candidates Mahima Kumari (Rajsamand), Indu Devi (Karauli) and Lumbaram (Jalore) were leading till 9 am.

Channels showed that BJP candidates were leading in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Sikar, Pali, Banswara, Kota while RLP's Hanuman Beniwal (Nagaur) and Congress's Murari Lal Meena (Dausa) were leading in their respective seats.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

