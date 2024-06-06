Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Aam Aadmi Party to hold meeting of all its MLAs at CM's residence on Jun 6

Aam Aadmi Party to hold meeting of all its MLAs at CM's residence on Jun 6

This is the first such party meet since the rout of the AAP-Congress combine in the national capital

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said it will hold a meeting of all its MLAs in the evening.

"The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines," the party said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing charges in an excise scam, before surrendering on Sunday after his bail was over had held a meeting of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee and assigned roles to MLAs.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

