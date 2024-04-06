Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong holds CEC meet with focus on Delhi seats; next list of candidates soon

Cong holds CEC meet with focus on Delhi seats; next list of candidates soon

The Congress is in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and fielding candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital

Congress supporters during a rally of party candidate from Bengaluru Central Mansoor Ali Khan before he files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, April 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 8:14 AM IST
Top Congress leaders met here on Friday to discuss the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates for the three seats it is contesting in Delhi, with sources saying an announcement on it would be made very soon.

The Congress is in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and fielding candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

The Congress Election Committee meeting was also held for the states of West Bengal and Haryana with most of its senior leaders in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and P L Punia, among others.

The party has so far declared over 230 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to commence on April 19.

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaIndian National CongressDelhi governmentLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

