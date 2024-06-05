Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Dalai Lama congratulates Modi over NDA's success in Lok Sabha election

Dalai Lama congratulates Modi over NDA's success in Lok Sabha election

The NDA won 293 seats and the INDIA bloc emerged victorious on 234 seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections

Dalai Lama
Press Trust of India Dharamsala (HP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA on success in the Lok Sabha elections.

"As you prepare to resume office for a new term, I wish you continued success in meeting whatever challenges may lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great nation," the Dalai Lama said in a letter.

"It fills me with admiration and pride to see India upholding its responsibility as the world's largest democracy. These elections have indicated how much the people of India value their democracy," the letter further said.
 

"On this occasion too, I would like to take the opportunity to express the Tibetan people's immense gratitude to the government and people of India for its warm hospitality. It is due to India's consistent generosity and kindness to us that we have been able to preserve our ancient cultural heritage in exile, in peace and freedom. We have also been quite successful in creating a greater awareness and interest in ancient Indian wisdom among new generations of our Indian brothers and sisters," the letter added.

The NDA won 293 seats and the INDIA bloc emerged victorious on 234 seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Topics :Dalai LamaNDALok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

