World leaders congratulate PM Modi, while US and Russia remain silent

Congratulations are pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from various countries, including Italy, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, following a tumultuous Lok Sabha election. The BJP fell short of the majority mark (272 seats), but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP secured over 50 per cent of the seats.

Notably, major global powers such as the United States and Russia have yet to officially congratulate PM Modi. Analysts suggest they may be waiting for more clarity on the government's formation for the next term.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid his country's ongoing conflict with Russia, extended his congratulations to PM Modi, expressing hope for “continued cooperation” between New Delhi and Kyiv.

India, which maintains strong ties with Moscow, is expected to attend the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland later this month, although the level of participation remains unclear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also extended his congratulations, exclaiming “Badhaai Ho!” to the Modi government.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet commented, but China's foreign ministry reportedly congratulated Modi during a press conference, calling for “healthy” and “stable” bilateral relations amidst the ongoing border tensions between the two countries.

Iran’s interim president Mohammad Mokhber also extended his felicitations, highlighting that under PM Modi, India has become a significant partner to Tehran.

Japan, a Quad partner of India, also sent congratulations, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasising the importance of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, Washington DC is awaiting further clarification. The US State Department stated in a Tuesday night press briefing that the Biden administration is waiting for the final election results.

Addressing claims of alleged Western influence in India's elections, the department stated, “We always will express our views clearly and openly. We express them with foreign governments privately, and when we see – have things that we are concerned about, we also express them publicly.”

The BJP secured 240 seats, 32 short of the majority threshold, in the Lok Sabha and is currently negotiating with key coalition partners, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).

The first world leader to congratulate PM Modi was Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, followed by Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who expressed hope that PM Modi would continue to lead “Bharat to great heights” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Italy is the only G7 country to have commented so far. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X, “Congratulations to Narendra Modi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work.”

She added, “Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India, and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples.”

Leaders from neighbouring countries Singapore and Nepal have also extended their congratulations.

Despite an ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and the Maldives, pro-China leader Mohammed Muizzu sent warm wishes to PM Modi. “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,” Muizzu posted on X.

Muizzu, who won the Maldivian presidency last year with an ‘India-out’ campaign, recently removed Indian military personnel from the Maldives and refused to renew an agreement allowing India to conduct hydrographic surveys in Maldivian waters.