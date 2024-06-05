Home / India News / President Murmu dissolves 17th Lok Sabha on advice of the Cabinet

President Murmu dissolves 17th Lok Sabha on advice of the Cabinet

President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi, President Murmu
Prime Minister Modi tendered his resignation to President Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office | Image: x @rashtrapatibhvn
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
The Cabinet, in its meeting held on Wednesday, advised the President to dissolve the current Lok Sabha with immediate effect, it said.

"The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

The term of the current Lok Sabha was to end on June 16.
 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi tendered his resignation to President Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha election.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

