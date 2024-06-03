Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Decided to keep forces in some states to prevent post-poll violence: CEC

Decided to keep forces in some states to prevent post-poll violence: CEC

The states where the central forces would continue to be deployed include Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said

army
Sources had said on Saturday that the EC has provided central forces to various states beyond the June 4 counting day to prevent any untoward incident, based on the assessment provided by the states as well as central observers (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a bid to prevent post-poll violence, the Election Commission (EC) has for the first time decided to continue with the deployment of central forces in some states even after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct period, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

He said while the EC believes that there would be no post-poll violence, to prevent any flare-up, the election body has, for the first time, decided to deploy central forces even after the provisions of the model code are lifted following Tuesday's counting of the votes cast in the Lok Sabha polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The states where the central forces would continue to be deployed include Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Kumar said. "Wherever we think there is a possibility (of violence)," he told a press conference here.

Sources had said on Saturday that the EC has provided central forces to various states beyond the June 4 counting day to prevent any untoward incident, based on the assessment provided by the states as well as central observers.
 

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been provided with security forces for 15 days after the counting day.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been provided with security forces for two days after the counting day, the sources had said.

Along with the Lok Sabha election, Assembly polls were also held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The counting of the votes polled in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections took place on June 2.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

LS polls: Congress' Indore candidate withdraws nomination, could join BJP

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Early exit polls predicts majority for BJP-led NDA in LS elections

LS polls: BJP will win over 370 seats, NDA over 400, says BJP chief Nadda

Over 25,000 polling staff to be deployed at 55 counting centres in Bengal

Lok Sabha elections: Count of postal ballots will commence first, says CEC

Deepfakes, AI-generated synthetic content effectively managed in polls: EC

From postal ballot to J&K polls: What EC said in 1st presser before results

Preparations underway at Cong head quarters ahead of counting day

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection Commissionchief election commissioner

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story