Decided to keep forces in some states to prevent post-poll violence: CEC

In a bid to prevent post-poll violence, the Election Commission (EC) has for the first time decided to continue with the deployment of central forces in some states even after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct period, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

He said while the EC believes that there would be no post-poll violence, to prevent any flare-up, the election body has, for the first time, decided to deploy central forces even after the provisions of the model code are lifted following Tuesday's counting of the votes cast in the Lok Sabha polls.

The states where the central forces would continue to be deployed include Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Kumar said. "Wherever we think there is a possibility (of violence)," he told a press conference here.

Sources had said on Saturday that the EC has provided central forces to various states beyond the June 4 counting day to prevent any untoward incident, based on the assessment provided by the states as well as central observers.



Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been provided with security forces for 15 days after the counting day.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been provided with security forces for two days after the counting day, the sources had said.

Along with the Lok Sabha election, Assembly polls were also held in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The counting of the votes polled in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections took place on June 2.