Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's open, what's closed on May 25

Polling for all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled for Saturday, marking the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections . Extensive security measures have been put in place, and meticulous preparations at polling booths across the national capital aim to ensure a smooth voting process.

In adherence to regulations set forth by the Election Commission of India (ECI), restrictions on liquor sales have already been enforced in Delhi 48 hours ahead of polling. This includes the closure of all liquor outlets and licensed premises across the national capital from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25. Similar directives extend to the adjoining cities of Faridabad and Gurugram, with a complete prohibition on liquor sales in Delhi scheduled for June 4.

To facilitate voter participation, the Delhi Metro and bus services by Delhi Transport Corporation are slated to commence operations earlier than usual on Saturday. This proactive measure aims to streamline transportation for voters on polling day.

Schools & banks closed in Delhi on May 25

In tandem with electoral arrangements, educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed on May 25 due to prevailing heatwave conditions. Additionally, banks will observe a closure on May 24, the fourth Saturday of the month.

Unaffected essential services

However, essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and public transport, will operate uninterrupted on May 25. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced the commencement of metro services at 4 am across all routes to facilitate voter movement, while the Delhi Transport Corporation said that it will run extra buses on 35 routes starting from the early hours of the day.



Businesses to operate as usual on poll day



Notably, commercial establishments including shops, restaurants, and malls will continue operations on polling day, ensuring minimal disruption to routine activities.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1, with the announcement of results slated for June 4.