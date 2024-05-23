Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC partners with Rapido, Zomato, Swiggy to encourage voter turnout in Delhi

EC partners with Rapido, Zomato, Swiggy to encourage voter turnout in Delhi

'We have meticulously planned and executed all aspects of election management, including manpower, logistics and transport management,' he said

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting
Voters show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:51 PM IST
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said on Thursday that over one lakh polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of polls on May 25 while several steps have been taken to protect people from the intense heat wave.

Highlighting special initiatives to enhance the voting experience, he said they have set up 70 pink polling stations across Delhi, one in each assembly constituency, which will be entirely operated by women polling staff, according to a statement.

Additionally, 70 model polling stations will feature enhanced facilities. For the first time, each parliamentary constituency will have a polling station fully staffed by persons with disabilities (PwD), he added.

"We have meticulously planned and executed all aspects of election management, including manpower, logistics and transport management," he said.
 

He emphasised that based on the directives from the Election Commission and the IMD forecast of an intense heat wave, comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the expected high temperatures of 44 to 45 degrees Celsius.

"Our preparations are complete. Shaded areas will be established at all polling stations, with fully covered waiting zones equipped with coolers and fans to ensure voter comfort. We have ensured the availability of drinking water, toilets, ramps, and wheelchairs at every polling station under the Assured Minimum Facility Policy so that no voter faces any inconvenience," he said.

Additionally, paramedical staff equipped with basic medical kits will be stationed at all polling locations, he added.

To further encourage voter turnout, the office of chief electoral officer has partnered with Rapido bike taxi to offer free rides home after voting. Voters will also receive special coupons from Zomato and Swiggy online food ordering and delivery platforms, and various restaurants will provide discounts upon showing voting ink, the statement said.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection CommissionDelhiAAP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

