Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: PM Modi attacks AAP, calls Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as 'kagzi CM'

Addressing his first election rally in the state for the 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Modi said Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors - from agriculture to industry

Modi, Narendra Modi

Mahendragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mahendragarh, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a fierce attack on ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, saying that drug trade is flourishing in the state and the government is in debt.
 
Addressing his first election rally in the state for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Modi said Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors - from agriculture to industry.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He then attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying industries are now leaving Punjab while drug trade is growing. "The entire government is running on debt." The government writ does not run here while sand and drug mafia, and shooter gangs' rule, Modi said.

"All ministers are enjoying and the 'kagzi CM' (chief minister just on paper) is always busy marking his presence in the 'Delhi darbar'," Modi said. "Can such people undertake development in Punjab." He also attacked the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi and against each other in Punjab.
 
"In Punjab, they are fighting against each other in elections just to show people. Delhi's 'fiercely corrupt party' and the party which is guilty of anti-Sikh riots are doing a drama of fighting against each other (in Punjab)." 
Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Aam Aadmi Party Bhagwant Mann

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon