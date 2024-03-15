Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the electoral bonds scheme was the world's biggest extortion racket and a "brainchild" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a press conference here, Gandhi, who is on the last leg of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', also claimed that the funds obtained through the scheme were used to split parties like the Shiv Sena and NCP, and topple governments.

Congress' central election committee and party president Mallikarjun Kharge would decide if he should contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, he said in reply to a question. "Some years ago, the prime minister claimed to have designed the electoral bonds (scheme) to clean up the political finance system. It turns out that this was the way of extorting money from India's largest corporates. It was meant to intimidate corporates into giving money to the BJP....It is the largest extortion racket in the world....I hope investigation takes place," he said.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BJP ने देश की सारी संस्थाओं पर कब्जा कर लिया है।



यह एक राष्ट्र विरोधी काम है, जिसे बहुत बड़े स्तर पर किया जा रहा है।



: @RahulGandhi जी — Congress (@INCIndia) March 15, 2024

To a question about the recent exit of state Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora, he said the party in Maharashtra was intact despite their leaving.

Congress and its allies in Maharashtra will win Lok Sabha seats with record margins, Gandhi claimed.

When asked if he would contest from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Gandhi said, "The central election committee and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide if I should contest from Amethi."



Gandhi had lost to Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi in 2019, but won from Wayanad in Kerala.