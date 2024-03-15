Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress and its allies in Maharashtra will win Lok Sabha seats with record margins, Gandhi claimed

Image: x @INCIndia
Press Trust of India Thane
Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the electoral bonds scheme was the world's biggest extortion racket and a "brainchild" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a press conference here, Gandhi, who is on the last leg of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', also claimed that the funds obtained through the scheme were used to split parties like the Shiv Sena and NCP, and topple governments.

Congress' central election committee and party president Mallikarjun Kharge would decide if he should contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, he said in reply to a question. "Some years ago, the prime minister claimed to have designed the electoral bonds (scheme) to clean up the political finance system. It turns out that this was the way of extorting money from India's largest corporates. It was meant to intimidate corporates into giving money to the BJP....It is the largest extortion racket in the world....I hope investigation takes place," he said.
 

To a question about the recent exit of state Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora, he said the party in Maharashtra was intact despite their leaving.

Congress and its allies in Maharashtra will win Lok Sabha seats with record margins, Gandhi claimed.

When asked if he would contest from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Gandhi said, "The central election committee and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide if I should contest from Amethi."

Gandhi had lost to Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi in 2019, but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

