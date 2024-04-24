Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Group of suspected Maoists in Wayanad call for boycott of LS polls

Group of suspected Maoists in Wayanad call for boycott of LS polls

A police officer said a group of police personnel has gone to Kambamala after learning about the Maoist presence in the area

Dibrugarh: An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh district, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
A four-member group of suspected armed Maoists reached an area under Thalappuzha police station in this hill district on Wednesday morning, urging the people there to boycott the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

A police officer said a group of police personnel has gone to Kambamala after learning about the Maoist presence in the area. However, he did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, locals said the Maoists reached the area around 6.15 am and raised slogans. The ultras also urged the people to boycott voting, they said.

The Maoists were in their uniforms and were carrying guns. They spent around 20 minutes in the area, the locals added.

A purported video of the Maoists interacting with the locals surfaced later.

It also showed that there were people, mainly workers, at the junction at the time of their arrival.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

