Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on April 6: CM Himanta Sarma

Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister's Assam visit tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," the Assam CM said on Friday.

Union Home Minister will address two election rallies in Lakhimpur and Hojai, which are under the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency.

Talking about the BJP's election campaign in the state, the Assam Chief Minister said that, the Lok Sabha election in Assam will be held in three phases and the BJP's candidates have already launched their election campaign.

"Our party candidates have launched their election campaigns in their respective constituencies and held meetings at the panchayat level and each candidate is addressing 10-12 meetings every day. I will start my election campaign from Majuli on April 1 by participating in a cycle rally. The main point of our election campaign is a socio-economic survey. Tomorrow our Prabharis will come and we have made some arrangements for the socio-economic survey. This time, the most important aspect of the campaign will be the socio-economic survey to determine whether any beneficiary has been left out of the five main government schemes that they are entitled to and it will start on April 1 or 2. Our karyakartas will visit almost each and every house. Today we held our second meeting of the management committee and discussed the preparations for the election," Assam CM said.

CM Sarma said that the BJP and its ally parties will win 11 Lok Sabha seats with a clear mandate and there will be a tough fight in two other seats.

"In Karimganj and Nagaon seats, our main fight will be with AIUDF and there will be a triangle fight and BJP's winning possibility is also high. In Dhubri seat, there will be a fight between AIUDF and Congress. In 11 seats, we will win with clear mandate," CM Sarma said.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that, after completion of the Lok Sabha polls the state government will ban polygamy in the state.

"We will stop polygamy in Assam just after the completion of the election," Sarma said.

Replying to a question whether the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implied in Assam after the election, the Assam Chief Minister said that, certain issues need to be resolved and it will be done after the Lok Sabha polls.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.