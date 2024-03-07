Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Congress unveils 5 guarantees to woo youth in poll promise

A Congress government will guarantee a "bharti bharosa" to the youth, where the Centre will take steps to fill three million vacant government jobs

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Banswara, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi elaborated upon his party’s “five Yuva (youth) Nyay guarantees”.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
As part of its poll promise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,  the Congress will focus on offering solutions to unemployment, including promising to fill the three million government vacancies. 

On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a Congress government at the Centre will usher in a “rozgar (employment) revolution” with five “guarantees” for the country’s youth.

A Congress government will guarantee a “bharti bharosa” to the youth, where the Centre will take steps to fill three million vacant government jobs. “A timeline will be decided from examination to recruitment,” he said.

Second, it will “guarantee a first job” by introducing a “right to apprenticeship law.”

This will provide for “apprenticeship training to every diploma or degree holder below 25 years of age in the government or private sector.” All apprentices will receive Rs 100,000, which works out to Rs 8,500 a month for a year.


Other three “guarantees” include taking steps to curb the leakage of examination papers of government recruitment, a law to ensure social security and better working conditions for gig economy workers, and setting up a Rs 5,000 crore corpus to fund startups of youth below 30 years of age.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Banswara, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi elaborated upon his party’s “five Yuva (youth) Nyay guarantees”.

He also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops to farmers.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

