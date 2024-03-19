Lok Sabha 2024: Congress manifesto to cover '5 Nyay' with 25 guarantees

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda stated that the Congress party manifesto was nearing completion and would be released once all the necessary work is finalised, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He also assured that the five "nyay" announced during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra into the manifesto would be included in the Congress manifesto. Twenty-five guarantees are covered under these initiatives.

Speaking to reporters after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Hooda also made a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that everyone was tired of the party.

Hooda said, "Today, we had discussions regarding the Congress manifesto. We will release the manifesto once all the work is completed. All sections of society are tired of the BJP. We will work on the development of all sections."

The manifesto committee had previously submitted a draft document to the CWC for review.

The party's electoral campaign revolves around the theme of "five nyay" (justice), comprising "Bhagidari Nyay", "Kisan Nyay", "Nari Nyay", "Shramik Nyay", and "Yuva Nyay", with each category featuring five guarantees, as articulated by Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Yuva Nyay pledges a range of assurances, including the creation of three million government job opportunities, guaranteed one-year apprenticeships for eligible degree holders, and safeguards for social security workers and farmers.

Shramik Nyay guarantees focus on addressing labour rights, including the passing of a constitutional amendment to raise reservation quotas, comprehensive review of labour codes, and enhancement of tribal forest rights.

Nari Nyay proposes a 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, increasing compensation for women, education, and the creation of hostels for working women.

The Congress Party has declared 82 candidates for the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, which will commence on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.