Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP leading on all 7 seats in Delhi; eyes to repeat 2019, 2014 verdicts

BJP leading on all 7 seats in Delhi; eyes to repeat 2019, 2014 verdicts

The BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi as of 1.45 pm on Tuesday. Manoj Tiwari leading with over 100,000 votes in North-East Delhi against Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar

BJP, Lok sabha election results, delhi results
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Lok Sabha results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats as of 1.45 pm in Delhi on Tuesday, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

In North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari is leading with a margin of over 100,000 votes. Tiwari has been pitted against Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In Chandni Chowk, The BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal was initially trailing the Congress’ Jai Prakash Agarwal but has now moved ahead to secure a lead of 37,751 votes, Election Commission data showed.

BJP West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is up against AAP’s Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 69,296 votes.

BJP’s North-West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 123,780 votes against the Congress’ Udit Raj, the data showed.

In the East Delhi seat, AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 25,884 votes against the BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

The BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 78,190 votes against AAP’s Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi.

In the New Delhi constituency, BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj – daughter of veteran leader late Sushma Swaraj – was in the lead by a margin of 32,326 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

During the campaigning phase, the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and subsequent release on interim bail became the focal point for the party’s campaigning. The BJP, on the other hand, maintained an emphasis on allegations of corruption within Kejriwal’s government. The Congress linked the local issues with its ‘Nyay’ guarantees.  

Notably, the BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Also Read

Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Kejriwal's aide: What we know so far

Swati Maliwal 'assault' row: AAP MP breaks silence, details of FIR. Updates

Ignoring digital systems is not option for strengthening trade: Khandelwal

Out of power in Delhi since 2013, Cong hopes Kanhaiya can be a game changer

Lok Sabha polls: Here's a list of who's contesting against whom in Delhi

Election results 2024: How coalition govts have shaped Indian politics

Election results 2024: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti concede defeat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Amethi, Smriti Irani trails Congress worker Kishori Lal

BJP party workers celebrate as saffron party leads in early trends

Election trends show moral defeat for PM Modi, he should resign: Congress

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kanhaiya KumarManoj TiwariDelhiLok Sabha electionsElection Results 2024Lok SabhaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story