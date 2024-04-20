Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Priyanka questions PM's claim about voters rejecting INDIA bloc in phase 1

Priyanka questions PM's claim about voters rejecting INDIA bloc in phase 1

The first phase elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories were held on Friday

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi can claim that the grand old party and the INDIA bloc led by it have been rejected by voters in the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

"How does he know? The results are not out yet," the Congress leader said at the sidelines of a poll rally in this district.

She also questioned how the PM and BJP can claim that they will get over 400 seats this time.
 

"I do not know how they can be so confident when the results have not come. We are all working very hard," she told PTI.

The Congress leader said that wherever she goes she sees people who want change.

"I am sure change will come," she said.

On being asked whether she will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader said, "You will see in a few days".

Priyanka GandhiLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsPriyanka VadraCongress

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

