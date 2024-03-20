Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark

Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) to lodge a complaint against Rahul Gandhi 's 'Shakti' remark for allegedly hurting the Hindu religious sentiments.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the party has demanded action against the Congress leader and his party for "violating the model code of conduct" over the ongoing row as well as for making objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post.

BJP moves EC over Shakti row

Puri and the BJP's national executive member, Om Pathak, petitioned against Gandhi's "outlandish and bizarre statements," he said. The party alleged that Gandhi, in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' concluding remarks, called for "destroying" the revered Hindu word 'Shakti', associated with feminine power. The party further claimed that Gandhi's remarks were an "insult" to the power of Indian women.





Read the full memorandum here "...Registered a strong protest against a social media post made by the Congress Party on March 18, falsely attributing a statement to PM Narendra Modi along with using his photo," he said.

PM Modi attacks Oppn over controversy

PM Modi himself launched a scathing attack on the Opposition on Monday, alleging that the "INDI Alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) made an announcement that they want to destroy Shakti'."

"If they want to destroy 'Shakti', then worshipping 'Shakti' is our resolve," Modi said.

How did the 'Shakti' controversy begin?

The row erupted on Sunday following Gandhi's remarks during the campaign conclusion speech in Mumbai's Shivaji ground. Many INDIA bloc leaders attended the event in a show of strength of the Opposition's alliance.

"There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against Shakti. The question is, what is Shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. This is true. The soul of the King is in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi issues clarification

Following the BJP's allegations, Gandhi took to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), alleging that his statement was taken out of context. "Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth," Gandhi said.