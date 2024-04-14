Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong releases fresh list, fields Kanhaiya from Delhi, Channi from Jalandhar

New Delhi: Congress party leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 11:03 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday issued another list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi and Punjab, tapping former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the Jalandhar-SC Lok Sabha seat.

According to the list, the party has fielded veteran politician J P Agarwal from the Chandni Chowk seat and youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat.

Kumar will be pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, the sole BJP candidate not replaced in the national capital.

 

For the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the party announced the name of former MP Udit Raj.

 

In Punjab, the party renominated its sitting MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

Former MP Dharvir Gandhi will be contesting from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat. His candidature comes mere days after he joined the Congress leaving the Aam Aadmi Party.

The party has nominated its All India Kisan wing chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat and Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by SAD chief's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The Congress announced the name of Ujjwal Revti Raman Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

The opposition party also announced a list of 75 candidates for the Odisha assembly elections.
 

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

