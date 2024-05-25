LS elections: EVM related complaints from some polling stations in Delhi

Complaints related to electronic voting machines came from some polling stations on Saturday as people in Delhi voted in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat said she came to vote, but the officials said that the EVM battery was down and she had to wait for half an hour.

"I came to vote and they are saying that the battery was down. I have written a complaint. What kind of arrangements have they made? People have been waiting here in the heat for so long," she said.

A senior election officer said that technical engineers were asked to look into the matter.

"We received information about technical snag from two EVMs. Technical engineers were asked to look into the matter and sort out the problem immediately," the officer said.

Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Seelampur, said that the EVM machine at Chauhan Banger polling booth was not functioning.

"One of the voting machines inside the school was not working. When we came here to cast our vote, we got to know about it



"However, the polling officials who were present there said that they will make sure all the voters cast their vote before the whole process of election gets concluded," Aslam said.



Some voters said that the EVM at the South Delhi IIT campus, and Chandni Mahal were not working due to which people were facing difficulty in casting their votes. It was also reported that at Shalimar Bagh (AB Block), voting started 10 minutes late due to the problem in EVM.

In a post on social media platform X, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said, "Worrying news coming from different parts of Delhi In Captain Anuj Nayyar School in Janakpuri, the Presiding Officer tried to get the Polling Agents to sign Form 17(C) in the morning itself.

"In Govt School No.3 Kalkaji, an Election Officer has just come and given directions that Polling Agents cannot note down any data. Is the plan to manipulate voting numbers by the @ECISVEEP?"



East Delhi constituency candidate for AAP Kuldeep Kumar alleged that police were stopping people from voting by barricading in the middle of the road in Khajuri Road, Joga Bai Extension.

In his post on X in Hindi, he alleged that Delhi Police had put barricades in the middle of the road in Khajuri Road, Joga Bai Extension.

"Atishi had expressed apprehension on Friday that the voters of the INDIA coalition will be stopped by using police. The apprehension of AAP proved right. Election Commission please take cognizance," Kumar said.

A voter turnout of over 54 was recorded till in Delhi on Saturday.