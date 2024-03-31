Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares 11 more nominees for Maha

LS elections: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares 11 more nominees for Maha

The 11 constituencies include Hingoli, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Satara, Dhule, Hatkanangale, Raver, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

The VBA last week released its first list of nine candidates, fielding Ambedkar from Akola, signalling the outfit is no longer pursuing an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Sunday declared its second list of 11 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With this, the VBA has so far declared 20 candidates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 11 constituencies include Hingoli, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Satara, Dhule, Hatkanangale, Raver, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Notably, VBA candidates finished third in many of these constituencies in the 2019 general elections wherein Congress or NCP (undivided) nominees could finish second, indicating that votes were split in favour of winning candidates, mostly from BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided).

The VBA last week released its first list of nine candidates, fielding Ambedkar from Akola, signalling the outfit is no longer pursuing an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Also Read

LS polls: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA not to ally with MVA, releases first list

No altenative of PM Modi on national level, says Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

VBA chief Ambedkar meets Maratha activist Jarange; discusses LS polls

Nikki Haley, Ramaswamy oppose court decision barring Trump from presidency

Lok Sabha elections: Several leaders of Congress, BPF join BJP in Assam

3 railway officials violated MCC by attending BJP poll meeting: BJD to EC

Recognition of contribution to progress: PM Modi on Bharat Ratna to Advani

Last 10 years a trailer: PM Modi vows big steps in 100 days of new govt

PM Modi to launch Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar on April 4

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaElections

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story