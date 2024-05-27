LS polls: Misuse of ED, CBI will not help BJP retain power, says Alka Lamba

The misuse of the ED, CBI and electoral bonds will not help the BJP retain power and its slogan of "400 paar" will remain a slogan, said Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, she said the Narendra Modi government has been giving benefits to the business houses and waived off Rs 16 lakh crore to 21 industrialists.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lamba said she toured 27 states and no Modi wave is visible anywhere as claimed by the BJP. At present, there are only two issues -- unemployment and inflation, she added.

"Misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the electoral bonds will not help the BJP to retain power," she said.

The Congress has already announced that it will give Rs 8,500 per month to the eldest women of poor families and will also scrap the Agniveer scheme once voted to power.



She said Himachal Pradesh has given a message to the people of the rest of the country by throwing the "double engine government" out of power and the same will be repeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, she said political life is not a film.

Lamba said Kangana must ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he has kept MP Prajwal Revanna, who is a "mass rapist" and who fled the country, in the NDA fold; and why no FIR was lodged against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who "exploited" wrestler Sakshi Malik.

The Congress functionary said Kangana is issuing derogatory remarks against the Congress leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country. Such things are not expected from the daughter of Mandi, she said, demanding her apology.

Lamba said when Kangana is not accessible during elections, one can imagine what will happen afterwards.