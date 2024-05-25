Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav hold joint roadshow in Varanasi

LS polls: Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav hold joint roadshow in Varanasi

Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav reached the court of Baba Shri Kaal Bhairav directly from Babatpur airport

Priyanka, Dimple Yadav Roadshow
Image: x @samajwadiparty
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party's sitting MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav on Saturday held a roadshow in Varanasi in support of INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai.

The roadshow continued for about four kilometers from Durgakund to Ravidas Temple.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"SP MP Smt. Dimple Yadav ji and Congress National General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi ji took blessings by offering prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi," the Samajwadi Party said in a post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X at the beginning of the roadshow, "Roadshow in Kashi, the city of Devadidev Mahadev Lord Shiva."

She further wrote, "INDIA storm in Varanasi. INDIA will win."

Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav reached the court of Baba Shri Kaal Bhairav directly from Babatpur airport.

After darshan and worship there, they began the roadshow by worshipping Kushmanda Mata located in Durgakund.

During the roadshow, both leaders stopped at various places and sought support from the public for the INDIA bloc candidate.

Rai was also seen greeting people along with Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav in an open car during the roadshow.
 

Thousands of people participated in the roadshow. People welcomed the roadshow with rose petals at various places on the way.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party workers were seen raising slogans of Priyanka Dimple Zindabad, waving flags of the two parties.

Seeing the enthusiasm of the workers, Priyanka and Dimple also greeted the public with folded hands.

During the roadshow, both leaders stopped at various places and sought support from the public for Ajay Rai.

Congress spokesperson Shailendra Singh said the two leaders started the roadshow from Durga Temple which reached Manas Temple, Tridev Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, Ravidas Gate, Lanka Mahamana Statue.

On reaching the gate of the Trauma Centre, Dimple Yadav, for some reason, left the roadshow. From here, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Ajay Rai went to Sant Ravidas temple located in Seer Govardhan, Bhagwanpur, Chhittupur, where the roadshow ended after darshan and worship. This roadshow lasted for about two hours

Voting will be held in Varanasi in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

The main contest in Varanasi is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

Young voters set to shape India's political future in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

LS elections: EVM related complaints from some polling stations in Delhi

LS polls phase 6: 59.06% voter turnout; highest in WB, lowest in J&K

LS elections: PM Modi, BJP will change Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

LS polls: Pink booths, creche facilities elevate voting experience in Delhi

INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark, on track for over 350 seats: Congress

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Priyanka GandhiLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionDimple Yadav

First Published: May 25 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story