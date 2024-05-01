Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao: Kharge urges people to unite to save democracy

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called on voters to follow the slogan 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save the Country), urging them to unite to save the Constitution and democracy in the country by electing Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Kharge was addressing a public meeting here in favour of Congress candidates for the May 7 Lok Sabha polls, the second phase of polling in Karnataka.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Accusing Modi of inciting fights, Kharge said that while Modi "says Hindu-Muslim for everything, this (Yadgir) was a part of Nizam (Hyderabad) state. Hindus and Muslims have been together here and have celebrated each other's festivals together. Many Hindus here had Muslim names like Nawaz Reddy, among others."



While addressing a public meeting here, he said, "There were never fights (between communities) here. Modi has come to create a rift. Rift is being created by Modi between people who were living together trusting each other."



The Congress has an intention to do a caste census in the country, Kharge said, adding, "It is to know how many graduates are there in a family, to know does the family have a land or not? What is their income? -- To know this we want to do a caste census.

"But, Modi is telling people that Congress wants to do an X-ray. He is saying that Congress wants to know about the extent of gold and land each family has. He is saying that even your 'mangalsutra' will be taken away and given to Muslims."



He further said, "We have the Constitution and its protection. We will do it (caste census). This is a democracy, Mr Modi, not a dictatorship, not autocracy. I don't know whether you are in illusion or what."





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other party leaders attended the public meeting.

Stating that the five 'guarantees' given by the Congress government in Karnataka have been a "big gift" to women, youth and farmers, Kharge complimented the chief minister and deputy chief minister and the government for it.

"Wherever the Congress party government is in power, we have walked the talk, but wherever the BJP government is in power, Modi did not give anything to anyone, other than just speaking," he said.

"Modi's job is to target the Congress, Gandhi family and myself," the AICC chief said.

"We don't want to target Modi, but we are forced to take his name as both he himself and the BJP gives credit to Modi for everything. To say it has not been done, we are forced to take Modi's name, while communicating it to people," Kharge explained.

"They (BJP) say 'Modi ki guarantee', where is Modi's guarantee? Our guarantees have reached people and you the people are evidence for it, but where is Modi's guarantee? He promised 2 crore jobs a year, Rs 15 lakh to every bank account -- did it happen? He (Modi) never walks the talk, only speaks lies, so I have named him 'Sullina Saradara' (lord of lies)," he added.

Alleging that Modi is not interested in giving permanent jobs to people as they may not listen to him if they have stable jobs, Kharge said Modi doesn't want it to happen, he wants the poor to remain poor and the rich to remain rich.

Hitting out at Modi for repeatedly attacking him, Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders for not attending the consecration of Ram lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, "When to go where we know...do we have to go when you call? We will go when we want."



Further hitting out at Modi for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the consecration ceremony or the inauguration of the new parliament building, and alleging that similar treatment was extended to former President Ramnath Kovind, he said, "Leaving everyone, he (Modi) himself went there, offered pooja... Sadhus, sanths and dharma gurus should have done it. Is he (Modi) a dharma guru?"



"First, allow all the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, backward classes and women in all temples and then call me, I will come," he said.

Recalling his tenure as Endowment and Revenue Minister, Kharge said he had supported the development or construction of hundreds of Hanuman temples in almost all the villages.

"Did we do it after Modi told us? Did we do it for votes? We respected the beliefs of the people and did it. You (Modi) are taking lord Ram's name for votes, and for nothing else," he charged.

Modi accuses Congress of disrespecting women and being involved in corruption," Kharge said, but such people are either with or in the BJP. "Keep such people away from power.