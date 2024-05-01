Modi starts election campaign in Gujarat today, to hold rallies in 11 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state Gujarat for two days starting Wednesday. During his visit, he will deliver speeches at six public events, covering 11 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.

On May 1, which marks Gujarat's foundation day, Modi will address two public gatherings: One in Deesa, Banaskantha, and another in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha. The public gathering in Deesa will particularly highlight the Lok Sabha seats of Patan and Banaskantha. On May 2, Modi will address gatherings in Anand, Wadhwan in Surendranagar, Junagadh, and Jamnagar, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

At these public gatherings, he will seek votes for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha seats of Anand, Kheda, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli, and Jamnagar.

Throughout this week, the BJP has arranged public gatherings and rallies featuring its prominent campaigners. The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in 2014 and 2019 and BJP aims for a hat-trick in 2024. Meanwhile, the Congress is striving to regain ground, starting with an early setback in Surat, where BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner even before the Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the state's campaigning wrap-up, the Congress has slated its most influential figures for appearances this week. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, is scheduled to deliver a speech at a rally in Lakheni Banaskantha on May 3. Additionally, P Chidambaram and Mallikarjun Kharge are gearing up to rally support for a transformative vote from the state, the Moneycontrol reported.

While the BJP is counting on Brand Modi to win all 26 seats in Gujarat, it has to soothe the hurt feelings of Kshatriyas and Rajputs in several constituencies, particularly in Saurashtra region. BJP officials, meanwhile, are putting on a brave front and downplaying any worries, saying the Congress has vanished from the ground up.

Media reports showed that the primary aims of the rallies by the BJP are to highlight the goals of Viksit Bharat, showcase achievements from the past decade, and confront the Congress wherever possible.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. Phase 3 voting is scheduled for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25, and Phase 7 for June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.