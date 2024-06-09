Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Modi will be 'weak prime minister' in his third term: Congress' Alka Lamba

Modi will be 'weak prime minister' in his third term: Congress' Alka Lamba

She claimed the opposition achieved a "victory" in saving democracy in the country

Alka Lamba
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Narendra Modi will be a "weak prime minister" in his third term as the BJP did not get the majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Alka Lamba said on Sunday.

"A weak prime minister is taking oath, this PM does not have the majority. The autocrat is falling weak. He was asking for 400 seats to change the Constitution. He did not even get the majority," Lamba, who was here to interact with the Mahila Congress leaders and workers, told PTI Videos.

She claimed the opposition achieved a "victory" in saving democracy in the country.

"He (PM Modi) won't be able to crush democracy. He won't be able to deny the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. This is our victory," Lamba added.

Asked about the results on five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Lamba said it was satisfactory as the INDIA bloc won two seats.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP won two seats, INDIA won two seats while an Independent won one seat. If we talk about Kashmir, BJP did not even field a candidate because the wounds inflicted by them on Jammu and Kashmir are very deep," she said.

Asked if the Congress will continue its pre-poll alliances, Lamba said the top leadership will take a call on it.

"Our performance in Jammu and Kashmir was good. In Delhi and Haryana, we had an alliance with AAP but we did not benefit from it. All these issues will be discussed by the top leadership and they will take a decision," she added.

