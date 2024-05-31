Mukhtar Ansari's kin fights to retain clout amid BJP pitch for law, order

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, the death of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in March 2024 is providing the much needed heft to the INDIA bloc.



The Opposition alliance is banking on the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Afzal Ansari, the incumbent member of Parliament (MP), and elder brother of Mukhtar, who died after prolonged illness while still behind bars.



Afzal had won the 2019 election on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Manoj Sinha who is now the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.



With the aim to end the dominance of the Ansaris from the largely rural Ghazipur constituency, the BJP has fielded Parasnath Rai, known for his proximity with Sinha, and his Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) roots.









However, Afzal is striving to retain his family’s political clout after the demise of Mukhtar, who was also a former UP legislator from Mau. The INDIA bloc is wooing the Muslim, Yadav, Other Backward Caste (OBC), and Dalit voters in Ghazipur, while the BJP is mobilising the upper castes, Bhumihars, non-Yadav OBCs, and Dalits that support Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the free ration scheme.

The BJP also says the law and order situation in UP has improved due to the Yogi Adityanath government’s crackdown against criminals.



On the other hand, Afzal is reminding the electorate of the bond between the Ansari family and the constituency. He is also hinting at the "mysterious circumstances" under which Mukhtar died.



The Ansaris also denounce the ‘don-turned-politician’ tag on Mukhtar by trying to project him as the voice of oppressed and marginalised sections of the region.



However, the voters of Ghazipur have varied issues in mind as they prepare to vote on June 1. Brajendra Prajapati, a marginal farmer and labourer, says rising prices of essential commodities would determine his voting behaviour. “I am thinking of changing my voting preference from 2019,” he grins without revealing his preference.



Riyaz, a college student, acknowledges the slew of development projects in the constituency under Modi’s leadership, but says that Afzal could benefit from the sympathy around Mukhtar’s death.



For Ajay Gupta, a tea seller, his vote is for the PM. “Candidate does not matter much. People will vote for Modi.”



Add to this, the Yogi Adityanath factor, especially his role in allegedly reining in anti-social elements.

The elimination of a number of gangsters over the past few years has made the BJP rank and file hopeful of winning the seat.



The BJP is also counting on its pre-poll alliances with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party to garner the non-Yadav OBCs in its favour in Ghazipur and other Purvanchal constituencies that vote on June 1.