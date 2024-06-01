Madhya Pradesh exit poll 2024: 5 surveys predict near-sweep for BJP-led NDA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to repeat its success Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to five different exit polls.

In 2019, BJP had secured 28 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while Congress managed to secure only the Chhindwara. However, all hope may not be lost for Congress as three out of five polls predict the party (and alliances) to potentially secure up to three seats in state, which would be a significant improvement to the lone seat it currently holds.

What do exit polls predict for Madhya Pradesh?

Times Now-ETG predicts a clean sweep for BJP in the general elections. India Today-Axis My India predicts 28-29 seats, with Congress securing one seat. News24-Todays Chanakya also predicts 27-9 seats, with Congress taking up to two seats. ABP-CVoter predicts at least one seat for Congress, with the potential to secure three. News18 also predicts up to three seats for Congress.

News18 Mega Exit Poll also forecasts about 59 per cent vote share in the state going to BJP, up from 58 per cent secured in 2019 elections. While Congress is expected to secure 32 per cent of the vote share, a 2.5 percentage drop from 34.5 per cent in 2019.

Madhya Pradesh voted in four phases for the 29 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, BJP had secured 58 per cent of the vote share. Congress received 34.5 per cent, despite winning the Assembly elections in 2018 and forming government in the state.

In March 2020, the Congress faced a major blow when 22 of its MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Assembly and defected to BJP. This resulted in a collapse of the state government and Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned from his post.

BJP then went on to form the state government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking on the post of chief minister.

In the subsequent state Assembly elections in October 2023, BJP secured majority and formed the government with Mohan Yadav becoming chief minister.