Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / People of Odisha have decided to give rest to Naveen Patnaik: JP Nadda

People of Odisha have decided to give rest to Naveen Patnaik: JP Nadda

People greeted the BJP president and showered petals on him from buildings on either side of the road, while BJP workers participating in the roadshow waved party flags and raised slogans

JP Nadda, Nadda
Bhubaneshwar: BJP National President J P Nadda and party candidate and MP Aparajita Sarangi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhubaneshwar, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Holding a roadshow in the Odisha capital in support of party candidates, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday asserted that people of the state have "decided to give rest" to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by electing the saffron party to power.

Nadda, who was standing in a saffron-coloured open-hood vehicle flanked by Bhubaneswar's BJP MP and candidate Aparajita Sarangi and Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly seat's party nominee Babu Singh, was seen waving at crowds on both sides of the road during the roadshow from Mausina Chhak to Lingaraj temple.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

People greeted the BJP president and showered petals on him from buildings on either side of the road, while BJP workers participating in the roadshow waved party flags and raised slogans.

Speaking to reporters during the three-km roadshow, Nadda said people's enthusiasm indicates that they have "decided to give rest" to Naveen Patnaik, who has been ruling Odisha for the last 24 years, and elect a BJP government in the state.

Referring to the first phase of simultaneous elections in the state on May 13, when voting was held in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly constituencies, Nadda said, "The BJD has missed the bus."

Asked on the BJP's probable CM face in Odisha, Nadda said the saffron party had decided on its chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan within three days of the election results.

"Odisha will also see something similar," he said.

Nadda's roadshow in Bhubaneswar was held a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in neighbouring Cuttack.

Later in the day, Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings in Bargarh and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats. The BJP president arrived in Odisha on Wednesday.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is also scheduled to take out a roadshow in the state capital in the evening.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a press conference later in the day. He is also scheduled to address a rally at Phulbani in Kandhamal district. His visit came a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Bolangir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited Odisha twice for election campaigning, is set to visit again on May 20.

Apart from Union ministers, the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have also campaigned in Odisha.

Simultaneous elections to the 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are underway.

Also Read

Politics should not be done on sensitive crime issues: Odisha CM Patnaik

BJP won't be able to win Odisha in next 10 years: Patnaik takes on PM Modi

Deciphering Naveen Patnaik: What is Odisha CM's political grammar?

LS polls: Odisha CM Patnaik files nomination from Kantabanji Assembly seat

Lok Sabha elections: Panda prestige vs Biju legacy in Odisha's Kendrapara

SC reacts to Amit Shah's 'special treatment' remark on Kejriwal's bail

PM's roadshow will prove to be nemesis for BJP, allies in Mumbai: NCP (SP)

LS polls: BJP wants to end reservation, change Constitution, says Kejriwal

SP, Cong tried to cause riots by spreading lies about CAA: PM Modi in UP

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM 'failed' India's daughters, Cong slams Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaNaveen PatnaikLok Sabha electionsOdisha

First Published: May 16 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story