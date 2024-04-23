Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Want to bring justice to every section irrespective of religion: Congress

Want to bring justice to every section irrespective of religion: Congress

Ask the prime minister to point out one paragraph in the manifesto which leads to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section

He claimed the people have found the Congress manifesto appealing which has made the BJP jealous as there was "nothing" in the ruling party's manifesto.
Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to quote a single para in the Congress manifesto which reflects "appeasement".

He was reacting to the allegations by Modi and the BJP against the Congress that its manifesto smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quota for SC, ST and OCB communities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The senior Congress leader emphasised that his party's manifesto has recognised that there is social and economic inequality and it aims at bringing justice to every section of society "irrespective of the religion".

Ask the prime minister to point out one paragraph in the manifesto which leads to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section. We recognise that there is a social division, social and economic inequality in this country.

"The most affected people Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, poor irrespective of the religion that means poor Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs and we are saying that we will bring justice to every section, said Chidambaram.

"If bringing justice is considered appeasement, so be it," he told reporters here.
 

He claimed the people have found the Congress manifesto appealing which has made the BJP jealous as there was "nothing" in the ruling party's manifesto.

"The Congress manifesto has become a talking point across the country while nobody is talking about the BJP manifesto, which is not even a manifesto as its title states "Modi ki Guarantee," he said.

Chidambaram also said that the paucity of resources would not affect the Congress poll campaign and the people will take care of it.

"Yes, we are handicapped, this is not a level playing field, look at the hoardings, advertisements, and television advertisements by the BJP. No other party can match the BJP because the BJP collected Rs 8,500 crore through electoral bonds," he said.

"Whatever contributions we got, they are in bank accounts that have been frozen. No bank is allowing us to operate the accounts. We are on an uneven playing field but the people would make up for that and support the Congress," he said

Referring to Modi's claim of winning 400 seats, he said that the BJP is contesting 25 seats in Tamil Nadu and 20 seats in Kerala and 'will lose all".

"Were will you get 400 seats unless he is planning to contest from some other country," he said in a jibe at the prime minister.

Also Read

BJP releases manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for LS polls: All you need to know

From jobs to MSP, what has changed in Congress' manifesto from 2019

Will do a caste census and scrap Agnipath scheme: Congress in manifesto

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to launch Congress manifesto today

LS polls: Cong will get more seats than in 2019 elections, says Chidambaram

Lok Sabha elections: BJP's bastion gears up for a triangular fight in Akola

'Bharatiya Jumla Party' deceived with grand promises: Cong on Chhattisgarh

No talks with Centre on relocating Chakma, Hajong refugees in state: CM

Infiltration continuing unabated in Bengal under TMC rule: Amit Shah

Congress will do X-ray of wealth, distribute it to 'select' people: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :P ChidambaramCongress

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story