Want to bring justice to every section irrespective of religion: Congress

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to quote a single para in the Congress manifesto which reflects "appeasement".

He was reacting to the allegations by Modi and the BJP against the Congress that its manifesto smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quota for SC, ST and OCB communities.

The senior Congress leader emphasised that his party's manifesto has recognised that there is social and economic inequality and it aims at bringing justice to every section of society "irrespective of the religion".

Ask the prime minister to point out one paragraph in the manifesto which leads to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section. We recognise that there is a social division, social and economic inequality in this country.

"The most affected people Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, poor irrespective of the religion that means poor Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs and we are saying that we will bring justice to every section, said Chidambaram.

"If bringing justice is considered appeasement, so be it," he told reporters here.



He claimed the people have found the Congress manifesto appealing which has made the BJP jealous as there was "nothing" in the ruling party's manifesto.

"The Congress manifesto has become a talking point across the country while nobody is talking about the BJP manifesto, which is not even a manifesto as its title states "Modi ki Guarantee," he said.

Chidambaram also said that the paucity of resources would not affect the Congress poll campaign and the people will take care of it.

"Yes, we are handicapped, this is not a level playing field, look at the hoardings, advertisements, and television advertisements by the BJP. No other party can match the BJP because the BJP collected Rs 8,500 crore through electoral bonds," he said.

"Whatever contributions we got, they are in bank accounts that have been frozen. No bank is allowing us to operate the accounts. We are on an uneven playing field but the people would make up for that and support the Congress," he said



Referring to Modi's claim of winning 400 seats, he said that the BJP is contesting 25 seats in Tamil Nadu and 20 seats in Kerala and 'will lose all".

"Were will you get 400 seats unless he is planning to contest from some other country," he said in a jibe at the prime minister.